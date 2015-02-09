Sailors deploy to relieve the USS Fort Worth Crew

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local sailors are on their way to Singapore to relieve the crew of the San Diego based USS Fort Worth.

It's part of the Navy's rotation program to prevent crew fatigue. The sailors left late Sunday night. It will talke them about 24 hours to reach the ship.

For this particular crew, it's a home coming of sorts.

The ship is in the midst of a 16 month deployment in Southeast Asia. The sailors will replace the crew that's been onboard for about 4 months.

The other crew will be back in San Diego in about a week.