Police arrest man accused of setting ex-girlfriend's home on fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who allegedly set fire to some weather stripping on his ex-girlfriend's Tierrasanta home Monday fled when officers tried to contact him, eluding them for about an hour before being taken into custody.

The minor arson crime in a military-housing development just east of Interstate 15 was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to San Diego police. By the time officers arrived, the perpetrator was gone, SDPD spokesman Humberto Hernandez said.

About 10:30 a.m., a security guard who works in the neighborhood reported seeing the 25-year-old suspect in the 3100 block of Salmon Street.

When police approached him a short time later, the man bolted. After losing sight of him during an ensuing foot chase, the officers called in backup personnel to surround the area and summoned a police helicopter crew to look for him from the air.

About 11:30 a.m., officers cornered the suspect in a back yard in the 3200 block of McCloy Way and took him into custody without further incident. His name was not immediately available.