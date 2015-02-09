Trilingual trio looking for a one forever home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Trilingual trio looking for a one forever home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Three siblings, who happen to know three different languages, are looking to find one home. It's a challenge, to find one forever family to take in three children, but these siblings want nothing more than to live together.

Spend just a few minutes with seven-year-old Sarah and her two younger brothers and you'll quickly realize what a great big sister she is. Attentive and loving, Sarah can't get enough of her brothers Kevin and Tommy.

“It melts my heart she loves them so much, when you look at them, they love her too, they erupted with joy when they all saw each other today,” said protective services Worker Crystal Irving.

They get so excited, because this is not the norm. Right now, Sarah is living with one foster family and her two brothers are living in another.

What this trio needs is one forever family to take in them all.

Two-year-old Tommy is an adorable toddler.

“Tommy is the cuddler of all cuddlers. He's very loving. You can always see him with his arms open, waiting for a hug. He doesn't speak very much, right now he's in services so we're hoping he'll catch up and be able to have the same amount of speech as children his age,” explained Irving.

Sarah, who's in second grade, is compassionate and funny.

“She likes to joke around a lot, she's very good at yoga and cheerleading. She's often doing her poses for me, and I'm just in awe that someone as young as Sarah can be so talented,” continued Irving.

Three-year-old Kevin is the ham of the family.

Talkative and outgoing, he gave this performance when I asked him to sing "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."

Kevin and Sarah are actually trilingual - they know English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

“All three children have the same birth mother, the same biological mother, and their mother is a part of the deaf community so all the children have picked up sign language along the way,” Irving noted.

They are happy, well-adjusted kids and their big challenge is finding one family to adopt all three of them, so they can be raised together under one roof like siblings should.

“We're just looking for a family that's going to open their home to them, open their hearts to them, and give them the love and parenting they need,” Irving said.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

And we would like to thank Reuben H. Fleet Science Center for hosting a fun day at the museum, as well as photographer Evan Yamada for volunteering his time to take the Heart Gallery photos you saw in this story.

