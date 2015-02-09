Man in trolley stabbing sentenced to probation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 18-year-old man who admitted involvement in a gang-related assault on the San Diego trolley that left two people with stab wounds was sentenced Monday to three years probation and had a year in custody suspended.

Armando Alfonso Reyes -- who pleaded guilty to an assault charge -- was also ordered to perform 10 days of public work service. Judge Polly Shamoon imposed gang conditions on Reyes even though his attorney said he wasn't a gang member.

The judge told Reyes he could petition to have his felony conviction reduced to a misdemeanor if he's successful on probation.

Two other men -- 18-year-old Arthur Granillo and 19-year-old Christopher Garcia -- have also pleaded guilty to assault and are awaiting sentencing.

A $100,000 warrant was issued for the arrest of a fourth man, 21-year-old Alex Cuin.

Deputy District Attorney Chris Lindberg said the defendants were drunk and high on drugs when they decided to harass and bully people on an Orange line trolley car after 9 p.m. last Nov. 9.

Police said the altercation -- which was captured on cellphone and surveillance video -- turned physical as the trolley stopped at the Euclid Trolley Station in Chollas View. Two victims were stabbed in the upper body, one of them in the chest.