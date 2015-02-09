8 local RadioShack stores to close as part of bankruptcy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Eight of the 34 RadioShack stores in San Diego County will be closed as part of the fallout from the struggling electronics retailer's bankruptcy filing, according to a list released Monday.

Nearly 1,800 outlets will be shut down nationwide, while the rest of RadioShack's stores -- roughly 2,200 -- will be sold to wireless carrier Sprint and a hedge fund that was the 95-year-old company's biggest investor.

The eight to be closed in the region are in:

-- Carmel Mountain Ranch, 11865 Carmel Mountain Road;

-- Chula Vista, 510 Broadway;

-- La Jolla, 8849 Villa La Jolla and 915 Pearl Street in the downtown village area;

-- La Mesa, Grossmont Center;

-- Murphy Canyon, 3462 Murphy Canyon Road;

-- Rancho Bernardo, 16763 Bernardo Center Drive; and

-- Santee, Santee Trolley Square.

RadioShack has suffered financial losses in 11 of its past 12 quarters.