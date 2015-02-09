Electrician's van crashes into Poway home

POWAY (CBS 8) - A Poway home has been deemed structurally unsound after a van crashed into the garage Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. at a house on Arbolitos Drive. An electrician reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel of a utility van, veered off the road and crashed through some hedges and into the structure.

No one was hurt, but the residents of the home will have to stay somewhere else.

They're searching for their dog, a sheltie that ran away in the commotion.