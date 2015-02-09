Building evacuated after threat of toxic chemicals

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Twenty people were evacuated from an apartment building in Mission Valley Monday evening after a man threatened to hurt himself with toxic chemicals.

Police say the man was in his apartment in the 2200 block of River Run Road when he made the threat.

Police, firefighters and hazmat crews responded. When they entered the apartment, they found the man dead from carbon monoxide poisoning, but no toxic chemicals.

The evacuated residents were allowed back into their units a short time later.