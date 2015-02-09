New Civil War exhibit at downtown library - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New Civil War exhibit at downtown library

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A new exhibit at the downtown public library is showing the impact on the personal lives of soldiers who fought in the Civil War.

"When you see there's really some photos on here, replications of photos that soldiers actually carried with them into war. So it's really powerful," library director Misty Jones said.

The Civil War 150 exhibit features reproductions of documents, photographs and posters. It coincides with the 150th anniversary of the bloodiest conflict in U.S. history.

The exhibit is free and runs through March 3.

