Trial continues for woman charged with killing aunt

Trial continues for woman charged with killing aunt

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Jury selection will continue Tuesday for a woman who has been in a mental hospital after she was accused of killing a family member.

Tiffany Burney was arrested in 2011 for allegedly shooting and killing her 74-year-old great aunt. Investigators have yet to release a motive.

