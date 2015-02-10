High surf prompts warnings for surfers and swimmers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A high surf advisory is in effect Tuesday for San Diego County beaches, where waves up to 10 feet tall were possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency set the advisory to expire at 4 p.m., saying 6 to 8-foot surf with occasional sets of 10 feet were possible through this morning. The surf

forecast lowers slightly headed into this afternoon.

Today's highest surf will be found along west-facing beaches, especially south of Del Mar, the NWS said.

During a high surf advisory, beachgoers are reminded to watch out for strong rip currents and beach erosion.