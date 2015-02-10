Take a private gondola ride through the Coronado Cays this Valentine's Day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Are you looking for a romantic experience this Valentine's Day?

How about a Gondola ride through the Coronado Cays? The Coronado Cays is your passport to Italy. Indulge in all the magic and tradition of Venice right here in San Diego as you gently cruise in a private Gondola through the canals of the Coronado Cays.

Gondola cruises last 50 minutes. Each Gondola can accommodate up to six passengers. Soft blankets are provided. Guests may bring their own beverage. Ice buckets, glassware, and wine openers are supplied.