SpaceX tries again to launch observatory, land rocket at sea

In this Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015 photo, a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket stands at complex 40 moments before a launch attempt was scrubbed at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla. SpaceX will make another attempt to launch on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Maintenance is performed by workers on the Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket at launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, Feb. 9, 2015. The Sunday launch attempt was scrubbed and SpaceX will try again on Tuesday eveni

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX is taking another stab at launching an observatory into deep space and landing the booster that carries it up.

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket is set to blast off at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. It's the company's second attempt to launch the Deep Space Climate Observatory for NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Air Force.

Last-minute radar trouble halted Sunday's countdown. SpaceX skipped Monday because of rain.

NASA says former Vice President Al Gore is returning for the launch. It was his idea in 1998 that led to thisobservatory.

The spacecraft will fly to a point 1 million miles from Earth to monitor solar outbursts.

In a ground-breaking experiment, SpaceX will fly its leftover booster to an ocean platform. Last month's test failed.

