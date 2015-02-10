Boil water order for Mount Laguna

MOUNT LAGUNA (CNS) - A boil water order is in effect Tuesday for campers and other visitors to Mount Laguna following the discovery of E. Coli bacteria and total coliform bacteria in the area's water system.

The order was issued by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health. It applies to the Desert View picnic ground, Red-Tailed Roost trail,

Sierra Club Lodge, Camp Ole Fire Station and Visitor Information Center.

The Wooded Hill, Horse Heaven, El Prado, Yerba Santa, Laguna, and Burnt Rancheria campgrounds were also included in the order.

The presence of E. Coli indicates contamination by human or animal waste. Total coliform bacteria comes from the soil or other environmental

sources, which means there could be a break in the pipes, the DEH said.

The boil water order will remain in effect until laboratory results confirm the absence of bacteria in the water supply, according to the DEH.