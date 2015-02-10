NFL formalizes panel to assess Los Angeles stadium plans

Chris Meany, senior vice president of Hollywood Park Land Company unveils an architectural rendering of a proposed NFL stadium at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 5, 2015.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has established an internal committee to review stadium options in Los Angeles and coordinate any possible move to Southern California, according to a league memo obtained Monday by The Associated Press.

Goodell's action comes about a month after a development group that includes a company controlled by St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke announced plans to build an 80,000-seat stadium in the Los Angeles suburbs. The proposal that envisions a stadium rising on the site of a former horse track in Inglewood once again raises the possibility that Los Angeles could get another NFL team after a two-decade drought.

The memo emphasizes that the league, not a single team, controls when and where a move can take place. Among its duties, the Committee on Los Angeles Opportunities is charged with confirming that any steps taken in Los Angeles are consistent with the NFL's constitution and policies.

Any decision to bring an NFL team to Southern California would require multiple steps and approvals from NFL owners, which can only be granted by a three-fourths vote of the teams. Those decisions include selection of a stadium site, approval of stadium lease and financing arrangements and relocation terms.

A key role of the committee is to preserve the voting rights of the clubs on each issue.

The memo was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The Inglewood plan is the latest in a string of stadium proposals in the Los Angeles area since the 1994 exit of the Rams and Raiders from Southern California.

The memo does not refer to the Rams, the San Diego Chargers or the Oakland Raiders, which have been considering a move.

The committee formalizes a panel of owners that had been advising the league on Los Angeles in the last year, which includes John Mara of the New York Giants, Clark Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs, Bob McNair of the Houston Texans, Jerry Richardson of the Carolina Panthers, Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots and Art Rooney of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Kroenke Group has entered a joint venture with Stockbridge Capital Group, which had been developing a 238-acre tract of homes, parks and office space at the former Hollywood Park track, on the edge of Los Angeles. Kroenke's company owns an adjacent 60 acres, which would be merged into the overall development. The expanded project would include a stadium, a separate 6,000-seat performance venue and parking.

AP NFL Writer Barry Wilner also contributed to this report from New York.

