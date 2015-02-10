Multi-vehicle crash on SR-94 near College Grove Way - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Multi-vehicle crash on SR-94 near College Grove Way

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A SigAlert was issued Tuesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash on state Route 94.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near College Grove Way. The collisions initially forced the closure of all lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of late Tuesday afternoon, two lanes were reopened to traffic. The accident caused serious traffic congestion in the area.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS STORY. For further updates as they become available, refresh this page and follow us on Twitter.

