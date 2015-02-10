Family reunited after van crashes into Poway home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Family reunited after van crashes into Poway home

POWAY (CBS 8) - A Poway family still can't sleep in their own home after a van crashed through it Monday.

The driver of a van fell asleep and ran off the road, crashing into the home. In the chaos, the family's dog ran away, and a little girl was left devastated.

In this CBS News 8 video report Matt Johnson has the family's reunion with their beloved family member.

