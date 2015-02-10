Mayor Faulconer promotes San Diego in national TV appearances

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayor Kevin Faulconer called San Diego's proximity to Mexico a national strength and urged vaccinations for measles and other diseases during a series of national media appearances.

Faulconer traveled to New York and appeared on Wall Street Journal Live, CNBC and Bloomberg News to tout San Diego's "innovation economy."

On the WSJ Live's "Lunch Break" program, the conversation between the mayor and hostess Tanya Rivero turned to the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the busiest land border crossing in the United States.

"It's extremely important -- not just culturally and for our families -- but from an economic standpoint, what we have at the border is a competitive advantage for us in San Diego," Faulconer said.

Several industries are thriving on both sides of the border, and the San Diego-Tijuana region is the largest center of medical device manufacturing in the world, according to the mayor.

On CNBC's "Squawk Box," he ended up in a discussion over whether parents should be required to vaccinate their children against disease. The debate has been fueled by a recent spike in measles cases in Southern California.

Faulconer said immunizing children is "incredibly important," and laws should not include religious exemptions.

He also managed to get in a plug for the local life sciences business.

"You look at the San Diego innovation economy, what we've done on polio, what we've done on measles vaccinations, a lot of this has come out of the great minds and work in San Diego," Faulconer said.

The polio vaccine was developed in part by Jonas Salk, who created a research institute in La Jolla.

On Bloomberg News, he talked about local efforts on cyber security, education and immigration reform. He also denied interest in running for an open U.S. Senate seat next year.

Faulconer was also scheduled to be interviewed by the New York Times, CNN Money and Fortune during his trip to New York City.

His profile in national political circles has grown over the past year as the only Republican mayor of a top 10 U.S. city. Tomorrow is the first anniversary of his special election victory over Councilman David Alvarez.