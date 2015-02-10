Mayor Faulconer promotes San Diego in national TV appearances

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayor Kevin Faulconer called San Diego's proximity to Mexico a national strength and urged vaccinations for measles and other diseases during a series of national media appearances.
Faulconer traveled to New York and appeared on Wall Street Journal Live, CNBC and Bloomberg News to tout San Diego's "innovation economy."
On the WSJ Live's "Lunch Break" program, the conversation between the mayor and hostess Tanya Rivero turned to the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the busiest land border crossing in the United States.
"It's extremely important -- not just culturally and for our families -- but from an economic standpoint, what we have at the border is a competitive advantage for us in San Diego," Faulconer said.
Several industries are thriving on both sides of the border, and the San Diego-Tijuana region is the largest center of medical device manufacturing in the world, according to the mayor.
On CNBC's "Squawk Box," he ended up in a discussion over whether parents should be required to vaccinate their children against disease. The debate has been fueled by a recent spike in measles cases in Southern California.
Faulconer said immunizing children is "incredibly important," and laws should not include religious exemptions.
He also managed to get in a plug for the local life sciences business.
"You look at the San Diego innovation economy, what we've done on polio, what we've done on measles vaccinations, a lot of this has come out of the great minds and work in San Diego," Faulconer said.
The polio vaccine was developed in part by Jonas Salk, who created a research institute in La Jolla.
On Bloomberg News, he talked about local efforts on cyber security, education and immigration reform. He also denied interest in running for an open U.S. Senate seat next year.
Faulconer was also scheduled to be interviewed by the New York Times, CNN Money and Fortune during his trip to New York City.
His profile in national political circles has grown over the past year as the only Republican mayor of a top 10 U.S. city. Tomorrow is the first anniversary of his special election victory over Councilman David Alvarez.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
San Diego and other areas of Southern California may get significant rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Two people were killed in head-on crash, as the driver of a stolen car sped away from deputies and veered into oncoming traffic near Pauma Valley Sunday.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.