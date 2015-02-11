Aztecs baseball to honor Gwynn on opening weekend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Aztecs baseball to honor Gwynn on opening weekend

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This will be the first full season for Aztecs baseball without Tony Gwynn on the bench.

Gwynn passed away in June and the team is planning to honor him by retiring his number 19 jersey before the season opener Friday.

Gwynn coached at SDSU for 12 years after a legendary career with the Padres.

One player selected by the Aztec coaches will wear number 19 during the final weekend of the year in Gwynn's honor.

Returning senior first baseman Ryan Muno will wear number 19 for the season opening series.

Friday's opener is at 6 p.m.

