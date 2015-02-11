James Shields and Padres finalize $75 million, 4-year deal - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

James Shields and Padres finalize $75 million, 4-year deal

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher James Shields throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, Sept. 15, 2014, in Kansas City, Mo.
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Right-hander James Shields finalized his $75 million, four-year contract with the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, the biggest free-agent deal in club history. Shields was to be introduced Wednesday at a news conference at Petco Park.

Shields helped Kansas City reach the World Series last season but declined a $15.3 million qualifying offer from the Royals.

He's the latest addition by first-year general manager A.J. Preller, who in December acquired sluggers Matt Kemp, Justin Upton and Wil Myers, as well as Derek Norris and Will Middlebrooks.

The $75 million for Shields matches the $75 million the Padres owe Kemp during the next five years as the biggest outlay to one player in team history. The Dodgers will pay $32 million of the remaining $107 million on Kemp's contract.

Before the Kemp trade and Shields signing, the previous-biggest deal in Padres history was the $52 million, three-year extension they gave Jake Peavy after he won the 2007 NL Cy Young Award. The Padres never paid a penny of that deal, however, because Peavy was traded to the Chicago White Sox in July 2009, a season before the extension kicked in.

Shields projects to lead a rotation that also includes Tyson Ross, Andrew Cashner and Ian Kennedy. Several players will compete for the No. 5 spot during spring training.

The deal includes an option for 2019.

Shields was traded from Tampa Bay to Kansas City two years ago in a deal in which Myers, then the Royals' top prospect, was acquired by the

An All-Star in 2011, Shields is 114-90 with a 3.72 ERA in nine seasons.

Shields was 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA last season. He lost both of his World Series starts against San Francisco, outdueled each time by Madison Bumgarner.

By signing Shields, the Padres lose their first-round pick, 13th overall, in June's amateur draft. The Royals get an extra pick after the first round.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Padres designated right-hander Aaron Northcraft for assignment.

