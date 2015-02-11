CBS News 8 viewers send Kyle thoughts and prayers

Our friend and colleague, CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska, remains hospitalized after being shot outside his home Tuesday. We're also learning new information about his suspected shooter's past.

Just over one week after being shot six times in front of his home, CBS News 8 sports director Kyle Kraska has been released from the hospital and is continuing his recovery at home.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Since the news about our friend and colleague Kyle Kraska broke, CBS News 8 has been overwhelmed with support from our viewers.We have been receiving a steady stream of thoughtful words and prayers for Kyle as he recovers.In this CBS News 8 video story, Jeff Zevely takes a look at the outpouring of well wishes.