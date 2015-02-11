CBS News 8 viewers send Kyle thoughts and prayers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CBS News 8 viewers send Kyle thoughts and prayers

Posted: Updated:

  • RelatedMore>>

  • CBS News 8's Kyle Kraska released from hospital

    CBS News 8's Kyle Kraska released from hospital

    Saturday, February 21 2015 1:53 PM EST2015-02-21 18:53:39 GMT
    Just over one week after being shot six times in front of his home, CBS News 8 sports director Kyle Kraska has been released from the hospital and is continuing his recovery at home. 
    Just over one week after being shot six times in front of his home, CBS News 8 sports director Kyle Kraska has been released from the hospital and is continuing his recovery at home. 

  • Man accused of shooting Kyle Kraska has history of threats

    Man accused of shooting Kyle Kraska has history of threats

    Thursday, February 12 2015 3:45 PM EST2015-02-12 20:45:17 GMT
    Our friend and colleague, CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska, remains hospitalized after being shot outside his home Tuesday. We're also learning new information about his suspected shooter's past. 
    Our friend and colleague, CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska, remains hospitalized after being shot outside his home Tuesday. We're also learning new information about his suspected shooter's past. 
To send Kyle your well-wishes, CLICK HERE>>>

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Since the news about our friend and colleague Kyle Kraska broke, CBS News 8 has been overwhelmed with support from our viewers.

We have been receiving a steady stream of thoughtful words and prayers for Kyle as he recovers.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Jeff Zevely takes a look at the outpouring of well wishes.


Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.