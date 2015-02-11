Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A 45-year-old South Bay man was in custody Thursday for allegedly throwing a knife at an officer in a violent manner during an hours-long SWAT standoff that began over a domestic violence incident, police said.

Reuben Aguirre locked himself in his bedroom after he beat his girlfriend and father in the 200 block of East Oneida Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to Chula Vista police.

The victims -- who were not seriously injured in the fracas -- fled the house along with the suspect's toddler son, CVPD Lt. Fritz Reber said. Aguirre, who was believed to be armed with several kitchen knives, refused to surrender, according to Reber.

After several hours of trying in vain to coax the suspect out, police called in special weapons and tactics personnel to take up positions around the home, Reber said.

About 6 p.m., Aguirre began making suicide threats, then allegedly threw a knife out a window toward SWAT personnel approaching to put a telephone into the room so police could speak with him. Officers then fired a tear-gas canister into the home, forcing the suspect to flee outdoors.

While being taking into custody, Aguirre allegedly grew combative, shouting and spitting at police, Reber said. He was taken to county jail to be booked on suspicion of domestic violence, elder abuse, child endangerment and assault on peace officers.

The family fight, during which the suspect allegedly broke things and hurled furnishings around inside the house, grew out of a confrontation between him and his father over the younger man's purported chronic drug abuse, the lieutenant said.

The suspect and the involved officers suffered no injuries during the standoff and arrest, Reber said.