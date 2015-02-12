Couple arrested after chase through Logan Heights neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A couple is behind bars in downtown San Diego after leading police a chase, that hit freeway speeds on residential streets, in Logan Heights overnight.

The chase down side streets and residential areas in Logan Heights started in the 2800 block of Imperial Avenue. Police said the driver led them in circles for about 20 minutes, cutting corners and speeding. Detectives reported that they noticed something broken on the vehicle and stopped the car and that's when the driver fled the area.

The pursuit came to an end after officers used spike strips, which destroyed the front tires and eventually slowed the vehicle down.

"Speeds reached up to 60 miles an hour. The driver was failing to yield, the spike strips did their job and the two front tires of the vehicle were deflated," explained Lt. Steve Shaw.

At the conclusion of the chase, the woman passenger was taken to the ground and arrested. The man driving the car was thrown in the back of a police cruiser.

CBS News 8 has also learned that the driver had bullets in his pockets.

"There was handgun ammunition in the pocket of the male so officers are doing an article search through the area of where the pursuit happened to see if a handgun was thrown from the vehicle." added Lt. Shaw.

The 23-year-old man was charged with felony evading and admitted to having previous warrants. The 21-year old woman will be charged, as well. The car belongs to the woman's mother.