Aztecs honor Gwynn, rout Wyoming 67-41 for 1st place in MWC

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State celebrated the legacy of late two-sport star Tony Gwynn and then raced past Wyoming 67-41 Wednesday night to take sole possession of first place in the Mountain West Conference.

Winston Shepard and Aqeel Quinn scored 18 points apiece for the Aztecs (19-6, 9-3), who rebounded from an ugly 15-point loss at Boise State on Sunday.

With Wyoming star Larry Nance Jr. out for the second straight game with mononucleosis, the Aztecs had a 20-point lead before the halfway point of the first half and were up 36-14 at halftime. It was Wyoming's most lopsided loss of the season.

Derek Cooke Jr. had 13 points and Josh Adams 12 for Wyoming (19-6, 8-4). The Cowboys were coming off a 73-50 loss at Air Force.

Gwynn, who played basketball and baseball at SDSU, died of cancer June 16. He was in his 12th season as SDSU's baseball coach.

