Border agents make $1.4 million bust in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Border Patrol is reporting a big drug bust at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

Officers were screening vehicles Wednesday when a search dog alerted to a mini-van with a man, woman and their two kids inside.

When officers inspected the vehicle, they found 92 packages of drugs - heroin, cocaine and meth. The drugs are worth an estimated $1.4 million.

All four of the van's occupants were U.S. citizens. The driver and his wife were arrested and the children are with Child Protective Services.