Woman with ties to San Diego found dead in Spokane

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Detectives from the Spokane County Sheriff's Department in the state of Washington were in San Diego County Thursday to investigate the death of a woman with ties to the area.

The body of Maria Guadalupe Vega, 61, was found in the Spokane River on Jan. 10, 2014, according to the Washington state law enforcement agency, which said it was looking to locate friends and associates of the victim.

"Detectives are hoping, with the public's assistance, they can obtain information related to the circumstances surrounding Vega's death or why she had traveled to the Spokane area," a Spokane sheriff's statement said.

Vega, a Mexican citizen who may have used the name Rosalba Robayo Blanco in the past, previously lived in both Oceanside and Encinitas, and spent several years working as a nanny in San Diego. She also traveled to Tijuana often, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about Vega was asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest at (800) 222-TIPS.