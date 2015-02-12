Lunar New Year celebration at SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Lunar New Year falls around Valentine's Day and there is a way you can celebrate both.

SeaWorld is keeping the Chinese tradition of good fortune and happiness alive during the month of February as the park celebrates with an eight-day event, Feb. 13-16, 21-22 and Feb. 28-March 1.

Lunar New Year at SeaWorld is slated to feature a wide variety of cultural entertainment, including Chinese Acrobats of Hebei in a 25 minute show in the park's Mission Bay Theatre. At SeaWorld's Festival village area, the park plans to feature Asian-inspired food and beverage choices, and a community stage presented by Coca-Cola that will feature cultural performances that celebrates Asia, such as taiko drummers and fan dancers.

Park guests will also receive a red envelope with a special gift inside.