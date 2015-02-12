Warm temperatures and Santa Ana winds sweep through San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Santa Ana winds are sweeping San Diego County Friday and some gusts could be faster than a driver on the freeway.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for valley and mountain areas until 10 a.m. Friday. Forecasts expect powerful gusts between 60 and 80 miles an hour.

Signs warning drivers about the strong winds are posted along Interstate 8 headed to Alpine and other areas. Drivers should watch for broken tree limbs, possible downed trees and power lines, as well as blowing dust that could reduce visibility.

CBS News 8 Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock warns that semi-truck drivers and people in high profile vehicles including SUV's need to exercise extra care.

CBS News 8 spoke with a few drivers who stopped at the Viewpoint parking lot to let winds calm down a little, before continuing their trip:

"I don't mess around. It's safer to stop for a minute and watch what happens instead of having your customer's freight all over the highway,” said James Watson.

"I'm thinking that I got to go real slow,” Michael Podowski said.

"Semis that are pulling empty trailers it is rather dangerous for them it's almost like pulling the cart behind you. It can be quite nerve-racking," added Ron Stout.

The National Weather Service reports that wind speeds will be at their peak in the morning.

As of this report, there were no accidents along I-8.