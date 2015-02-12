Tiramisu: Sweetheart who needs some tender care - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tiramisu: Sweetheart who needs some tender care

Posted: Updated:
Breed: Long Haired Chihuahua mix
Age: 8 year old
Gender: Spayed female
ID #: 163070
Adoption Fee: $14 – All adult animals (7 months and older) are just $14 for our My Furry Valentine promotion Feb 13-15!

Tiramisu, an eight-year-old long haired chihuahua mix, is a sweet little girl who came into our care as a stray in early January.

She was in a lot of pain due to a condition known as "dry eye," which doesn't allow the eye to produce a normal amount of tears. Tiramisu needed surgery to remove one of her eyes. She's feeling much better now and just needs eye drops two times a day to keep her remaining eye moist. She loves being around other dogs and cuddling up with her people!

Tiramisu adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.