Stadium task force to meet with Chargers Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A task force that will make recommendations for siting and financing a new football stadium in San Diego plans to meet with the Chargers Monday, the group's chairman said Thursday.
Adam Day did not give further details about the meeting. He also said the task force is planning an open forum to take public input on a stadium plan.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer appointed the nine-member task force last month, with an eye toward developing a plan by this fall. That would give city officials time to put together a ballot measure for the 2016 election cycle.
The mayor also made public various documents related to the Chargers' decade-plus search for a new playing facility to replace aging Qualcomm Stadium.
"The Citizens' Stadium Advisory Group greatly appreciates the documents Mayor Kevin Faulconer shared with us and the public," Day said. "It gives us a lot to work with as we work toward selecting a site and developing a financing plan."
The documents are located on the website for the city's Real Estate Assets Department at http://www.sandiego.gov/real-estate-assets/index.shtml. The links will be found by clicking "Related Links" and then "Stadium Information and Research."
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
San Diego and other areas of Southern California may get significant rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Two people were killed in head-on crash, as the driver of a stolen car sped away from deputies and veered into oncoming traffic near Pauma Valley Sunday.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.