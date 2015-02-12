Stadium task force to meet with Chargers Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A task force that will make recommendations for siting and financing a new football stadium in San Diego plans to meet with the Chargers Monday, the group's chairman said Thursday.

Adam Day did not give further details about the meeting. He also said the task force is planning an open forum to take public input on a stadium plan.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer appointed the nine-member task force last month, with an eye toward developing a plan by this fall. That would give city officials time to put together a ballot measure for the 2016 election cycle.

The mayor also made public various documents related to the Chargers' decade-plus search for a new playing facility to replace aging Qualcomm Stadium.

"The Citizens' Stadium Advisory Group greatly appreciates the documents Mayor Kevin Faulconer shared with us and the public," Day said. "It gives us a lot to work with as we work toward selecting a site and developing a financing plan."

The documents are located on the website for the city's Real Estate Assets Department at http://www.sandiego.gov/real-estate-assets/index.shtml. The links will be found by clicking "Related Links" and then "Stadium Information and Research."