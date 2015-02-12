Investigators looking into cause of backyard fire

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a backyard fire in Bay Terraces.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. at a board and care facility on Palmdale Drive. Six patients were evacuated, along with two caregivers.

The blaze burned a neighbor's shed and partially burned the facility's fence before the fire department could knock down the flames.

There were no injuries reported.