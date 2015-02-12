Investigators looking into cause of backyard fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Investigators looking into cause of backyard fire

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a backyard fire in Bay Terraces.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. at a board and care facility on Palmdale Drive. Six patients were evacuated, along with two caregivers.

The blaze burned a neighbor's shed and partially burned the facility's fence before the fire department could knock down the flames.

There were no injuries reported.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.