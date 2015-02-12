Sailor's death at NAS North Island under investigation

CORONADO (CNS) - An investigation is underway Thursday into the death of an enlisted sailor at Naval Air Station North Island, the Navy said.

The unidentified sailor was found dead in the base headquarters complex at about 5:50 a.m., according to the Navy.

The unidentified sailor was based at the air base at the tip of Coronado.

The Navy Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the cause of death along with base security, but there is no indication of foul play, a Navy statement said.

The statement said the name will be released upon notification of the sailor's family.