CrimeFighters Manhunt: Mark Jeffrey McKinney

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – The CBS News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in their search for Mark Jeffrey McKinney.

McKinney, 33, is wanted by the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force on a no-bail felony warrant. He's wanted on a conviction of assaulting a police officer.

McKinney's got a history of violence towards law enforcement, prior convictions for DUI, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and assault on a police officer. He's known to hang out in the North County area.

He's a white male, 5 feet 10, 180 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. McKinney has various tattoos on his head and neck.

If you have information, call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.