Divers find warplane that crashed six decades ago

Divers find warplane that crashed six decades ago

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - We're hearing from two divers who made a historic discovery off the coast of San Diego.

A Korean War-era attack bomber was found in shallow water after crashing six decades ago.

In this CBS News 8 video report, Jeff Zevely has the story.

