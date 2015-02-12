Hundreds of researchers attend biotech trade show - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hundreds of researchers attend biotech trade show

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of researchers attended a biotechnology trade show at UC San Diego Thursday.

Researchers were able to check out the latest supplies being offered by more than 30 vendors in the biotech industry. The goal is to help generate ideas for how to improve research or save time with new equipment.

"We have a company that has a brand new technology for finding melanomas on your skin without having to do the normal cutting that you would have to do," Biotechnology Calendar CEO Yolanda Lerner said.

UC San Diego is one of the top research universities in the world, spending $1.1 billion on research every year.

