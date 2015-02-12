When love lasts: Local couple's 72nd anniversary - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

When love lasts: Local couple's 72nd anniversary

DEL MAR (CBS 8) - Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and love is in the air. For one couple in Del Mar, the day holds an extra special meaning.

Bill and Julie Saltman will be celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Miles Himmel talks to the happy couple.

