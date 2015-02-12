FBI believes two robberies may be connected

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Authorities believe the man who robbed a Ramona bank Wednesday may be the same person who robbed a Point Loma credit union last year.

The man was wearing a painter's mask when he robbed a Bank of America branch on Main Street in Ramona Wednesday morning.

The FBI says he used a note to demand $20, $50 and $100 bills from the teller. The man who robbed the credit union on Sports Arena Boulevard last February also used a demand note.

Anyone with information should call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.