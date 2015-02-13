Huge brawl ends with hit & run in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A search is underway for the hit-and-run driver wanted in connection to a massive brawl that ended with a teen being run down by a vehicle.

The violent scene erupted in the Northgate Market parking lot in the 5400 block of University Avenue in City Heights Thursday night around 8:00 p.m.

The victim is described to be a 19-year-old Hispanic male involved in a fight, "He was looking like he was in pain,” said witness, Javier Beltran.

“Our victim was not able to get out of the way and it appears the driver of that SUV intentionally ran over our victim,” said San Diego Police Lt. Steve Shaw. “He was dragged approximately about 20 feet by the vehicle."

Witnesses told police they saw a group of Hispanic males in a violent fight in the parking lot but it is unclear if there was a group against the victim or several people fighting each other.

“According to witnesses it looks like all 10 people were just slugging it out,” said Shaw. “Witnesses did see several baseball bats being used and kind of swinging them around."

Police found another weapon on the scene, “We do have a knife that was left in the parking lot. We don't know if that was being used by the males but it was at the scene where the fight took place.”

Witnesses painfully watched and moments later police were on the scene but the suspects were gone and the victim was on the ground.

Police say the 19-year-old man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries but is in serious condition.

He has injuries to his head, pelvis and knee. Four people fled the scene in the suspect vehicle.

Officers are now looking for a blue or green SUV described to be a Ford Explorer or Chevy Blazer.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the San Diego Police Department.