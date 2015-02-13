Groundbreaking ceremony for I-5/Genessee project - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Groundbreaking ceremony for I-5/Genessee project

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A massive construction project is getting underway on I-5 near UTC.

Officials will hold a groundbreaking Friday for the I-5, Genessee Avenue interchange project. It will replace the existing six-lane Genessee overpass with a ten-lane structure designed to improve traffic flow.

The project is expected to take three years to complete.

