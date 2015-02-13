100 years of Balboa Park love stories photo contest - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

100 years of Balboa Park love stories photo contest

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - To commemorate this centennial year, Balboa Park Cultural Partnership invites the public to share 100 years of Balboa Park love stories.

Starting on Valentine's Day and running for 100 days, couples are encouraged to post their favorite Balboa Park wedding, engagement or anniversary photos on MyBalboaParkWedding.com and ask their friends and family to vote.

Top prizes include $10,000 anniversary jewelry from Charles Koll Jewellers, and round-trip tickets on Southwest Airlines.

