San Diego lifts cap on number of taxi permits

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In a 12 to 3 vote on Thursday, the Metropolitan Transit System Board of Directors decided to lift the cap of taxi permits issued in the region.

Drivers will no longer have to lease cars from taxi companies and can keep more of what they earn.

Taxi companies say it will increase the number of cabs, making competition even worse. Beginning in April, anyone who meets the minimum requirements can apply for a permit.