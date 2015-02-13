Sex offender sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in attack o - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sex offender sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in attack on 70-year-old

EL CAJON (CNS) - A previously paroled sex offender who tried to sexually assault a 70-year-old Jacumba woman in her home last summer was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison.

John Wilson Kreischer, 68, has been in custody since July 21, when he was arrested near the victim's East County residence.

Authorities said the defendant entered the woman's home, forcibly kissed her and then left. At the time, Kreischer was on parole due to a 2009 arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.

Kreischer was convicted at trial of felony attempted sexual battery by restraint and misdemeanor a

assault.

The defendant's criminal history includes convictions for forcible rape and lewd conduct with a child under 14 in the 1970s and 80s, authorities said.

