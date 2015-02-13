Zoo Day: Bahati and Willow - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Bahati and Willow

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - They're making their Zoo Day premiere.

Shannon Smith introduces us to Safari Park's newest animal ambassadors, 5-month-old cheetah cub Bahati and her puppy companion Willow.

Watch the video above to learn more about these best friends.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.