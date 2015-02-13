County to perform nearly 200 wedding ceremonies on Valentine's Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The county Assessor/Recorder/Clerk's Office in downtown San Diego will conduct 187 ceremonies Saturday for amorous couples that want to tie the knot on Valentine's Day.

"We recognize the significance that this date has to many couples and are pleased to be able to offer marriage services on a Saturday," Assessor/Recorder/Clerk Ernest Dronenburg Jr.

The office will be open with special hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. since Valentine's Day falls on a Saturday. Vows will be exchanged outside at the Waterfront Park.

The weddings are appointment only, and no more slots are available, according to the office.