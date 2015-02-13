Shields can opt out of Padres' deal after 2 years and $31M - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Shields can opt out of Padres' deal after 2 years and $31M

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — James Shields can opt out his new contract with the San Diego Padres after two years and $31 million.

The 33-year-old right-hander finalized a $75 million, four-year deal Wednesday that calls for a $10 million salary this year and $21 million in each of the next three seasons. The Padres have a $16 million option for 2019 with a $2 million buyout that would be payable by Jan. 15, 2019.

Shields' deal gives him the right to terminate the contract no later than three days after the 2016 World Series and to become a free agent. San Diego would retain its right to make him a qualifying offer,

Shields gets a hotel suite on road trips as part of the deal.

The opt-out provision was first reported by Fox.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Tar Heels tip off against A&M for Sweet 16 trip

    NCAA Latest: Tar Heels tip off against A&M for Sweet 16 trip

    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:15 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:15:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.