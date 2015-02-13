Baby rhino and calf become great friends - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Baby rhino and calf become great friends

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two animals at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park show that friends come in all shapes and sizes.

Three-month-old rhino calf Chutti has made a great friend in a 9-month-old cattle calf that goes by the name Moo Moo Kitty.

Chutti and Moo Moo Kitty are being raised together at the park's animal care center after staff realized the rhino's mother was unable to care for her baby.

