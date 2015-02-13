Vintage Himmel: Flower power - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Vintage Himmel: Flower power

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Last Valentine's Day, Larry was very much into flower power.

In this CBS News 8 video story, his motto is "Roses for everyone!"
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.