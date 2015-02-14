Man arrested after leading police on chase on bike

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police arrested a suspect Friday night after a dramatic take down.

Police say the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and intimidating a witness. A tip led officers to find him in the 7900 Block of Broadway at 9:00 p.m.

When officers found the suspect, he took off on a bike. After ditching the bike a few blocks away, he hid in a shed nearby an apartment building.

Officers used a police K-9 to apprehend the suspect. The suspect was treated for a bite at the scene.

There has been no word on potential charges.