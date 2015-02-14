Driver crashes car through front of City Heights market

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An elderly driver crashed her car through the front of a City Heights market on Saturday, leaving herself and another person with minor injuries.

The woman's car crashed into the glass doors at the front of the Simple Grocery store, on El Cajon Boulevard near 41st Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police and fire officials.

A cashier at the store was cut by the broken glass, according to paramedics speaking on their radios.