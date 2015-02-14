Condo fire displaces two in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - A fire at a condominium complex in El Cajon caused about $50,000 in damage and left two residents displaced Saturday morning, but no one was injured.

The fire was reported at 288 Roanoke Road around 8:45 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from an upstairs bedroom area of a two-story condo, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Monica Zech said.

Heartland and Cal Fire crews had the blaze out in about 10 minutes, and kept it from spreading to neighboring units, she said.

Zech said the American Red Cross was summoned to assist the two displaced adult residents.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire, she said.