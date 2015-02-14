14 disabled kids receive adaptive bikes

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A special charity rolled into San Diego county on Saturday.

More than a dozen disabled children were able to experience something often taken for granted.

Adaptive bikes were given away to 14 disabled children. Many of them had never ridden a bike before.

Variety Children's Charities of Southern California made it all possible. Organizers say it's an amazing experience for the kids.

Variety Children's Charities has 43 chapters and has raised almost 2 billion dollars for children with special needs.